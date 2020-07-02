Users report privacy first search engine DuckDuckGo not working in India

Privacy first search engine, DuckDuckGo, appears to have stopped working for users of Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea in India since Thursday midnight. Reportedly, the search engine is working fine for Excitel Broadband users. So far, it is not clear if the Indian government has blocked the US-based search engine, after it banned 59 Chinese mobile apps earlier this week.

The company acknowledged the issue and said it’s looking into it. “To our users in India: We’ve received many reports our search engine is unreachable by much of India right now and have confirmed it is not due to us. We’re actively talking to Internet providers to get to the bottom of it ASAP. Thank you for your patience," the company said in a statement via Twitter.

It also recommended that users try to change the DNS settings on their devices to access the search engine. “In the meantime, it appears switching to a third party DNS provider fixed the issue, e.g. the more private 1.1.1.1," the company said in a follow up tweet.

1.1.1.1 is a public Domain Name System (DNS) that’s owned by American web infrastructure and security firm, Cloudflare. A DNS translates domain names on the Internet to IP addresses so that browsers and computers can understand where to direct the user.

DuckDuckGo is a search ngine usually preferred by privacy focused users. It’s the default search engine on the anonymizing web browser, Tor. While the company’s total user base in India is unknown, there are developers in the country who are part of the DuckDuckGo community.

