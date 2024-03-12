Using Google Chrome to browse the web? Indian govt. has a ‘high’ severity warning for you
Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned that a new security vulnerability could potentially put millions of Google Chrome users at risk of attack by hackers
Google Chrome, the most popular browser for PCs, has been hit by a new security vulnerability that could potentially affect millions of users worldwide. The information came to light via a high severity alert issued by the Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).