Google Chrome, the most popular browser for PCs, has been hit by a new security vulnerability that could potentially affect millions of users worldwide. The information came to light via a high severity alert issued by the Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

In a release dated March 8, CERT-In detailed the problems with the Google Chrome browser saying, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system."

The bulletin further states that these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to "Use-after-free error within the FedCM component; Out of bounds memory access and inappropriate implementation in V8. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted web page on the targeted system."

Moreover, the CERT-In bulletin states that upon successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities, remote attackers could execute an arbitrary code or cause a "Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system."

The security bulletin also states that this issue affected Google Chrome version prior to 122.0.6261.111/.112 for Windows and Mac and Google Chrome versions prior to 122.0.6261.111 for Linux.

However, the good news is that Google has already acknowledged the security vulnerability and is now rolling out a new version of Google Chrome with fix for the issue. The new Google Chrome update 122.0.6261.111/.112 for Windows and Mac and 122.0.6261.111 to Linux will roll out in the coming days and weeks, the company stated in an update.

How to update your Google Chrome browser? 1) Open Google Chrome on your Windows, Mac or Linux device.

2) Click on the three dots on the right-hand side of your screen and click on Settings.

3) Click on the three stripes on the top left side of your screen and navigate below to click on the ‘About Chrome’ option.

4) Your Google Chrome browser will automatically look for the most recent update and subsequently download and install the update if applicable.

5) You will be prompted to restart your device if an update is installed.

