Using Mozilla Firefox? Government warns against multiple vulnerabilities

The agency said that multiple vulnerabilities have been detected in Google Chrome browser “which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and security restriction bypass on the targeted system." “These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to use after free in FedCM, SwiftShader, ANGLE, Blink, Sign-in Flow, Chrome OS Shell; Heap buffer overflow in downloads, insufficient validation of untrusted input in intents, insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies and inappropriate implementation in extensions API," it further added.