Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account was hacked on Saturday. The hacking of the Twitter account came to light as the profile photo of the UP CMO account was changed to a cartoonist monkey and the post was published on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/aRQyM3dqEk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2022

However, the account has now been restored. The UP CMO has 4 million followers on the microblogging site.

#UPDATE | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account restored after it was briefly hacked. pic.twitter.com/xmnLgOXRvF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2022

Earlier, hackers had also had Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked last year in December. The hackers had put out a tweet from PM's Twitter handle claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender". Sharing a link and asking people to "hurry up", the hackers wrote, "The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.