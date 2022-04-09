Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath's Twitter account hacked

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The hacking of the Twitter account came to light as the profile photo of the UP CMO account was changed to a cartoonist monkey and the post was published on a tutorial called 'How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account was hacked on Saturday. The hacking of the Twitter account came to light as the profile photo of the UP CMO account was changed to a cartoonist monkey and the post was published on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".
The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.
Earlier, hackers had also had Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked last year in December. The hackers had put out a tweet from PM's Twitter handle claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender". Sharing a link and asking people to "hurry up", the hackers wrote, "The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country".
