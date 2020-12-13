Vaio laptops to soon be re-introduced in India

Sony Vaio laptops were a fairly popular choice in the laptop industry a decade ago. The company had to shut shop after running the Vaio brand for a period of 18 years. Sony planned to move its focus on mobile devices and home entertainment after incurring heavy losses in the years running up to 2014.

The Vaio brand is now making a comeback and we get the first official clue from the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The e-tailer shared a teaser on its website. The teaser doesn’t show the product clearly but the Vaio brand on the screen confirms that the brand is returning in the laptop category.

The listing does not reveal details about the upcoming range of laptops but the teaser comes with a punchline that says, “lighter than your past". This could be a dig at other brands that are still offering machines that are relatively heavy or it could also signify the brands own journey from a time when heavy and thick laptops were the norm.

The laptop market in India received a major boost after Covid-19 forced most of the nation into a lockdown followed by a growing need for employees t work from home. Brands such as Dell, HP and Lenovo are still dominant in the space but newcomers such as Xiaomi are also forcing manufacturers to up their game. Flipkart also shared a teaser for an upcoming Nokia laptop PureBook X14 which also boast of a lightweight build. The listing suggests that the laptop is just 1.1 kg in weight and comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The laptop with be powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via