Vaio laptops to soon be re-introduced in India

The laptop market in India received a major boost after Covid-19 forced most of the nation into a lockdown followed by a growing need for employees t work from home. Brands such as Dell, HP and Lenovo are still dominant in the space but newcomers such as Xiaomi are also forcing manufacturers to up their game. Flipkart also shared a teaser for an upcoming Nokia laptop PureBook X14 which also boast of a lightweight build. The listing suggests that the laptop is just 1.1 kg in weight and comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The laptop with be powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset.