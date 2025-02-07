With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Vijay Sales has announced major discounts on smartphones and other gadgets. Consumers looking to purchase a new device can take advantage of reduced prices on a range of 5G smartphones, including offerings from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo.

Apple enthusiasts can also benefit from notable discounts at Vijay Sales, with the iPhone 15 priced at ₹62,900, with an additional ₹3,000 cashback bringing the effective cost down to ₹59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 16 is priced at ₹72,600, with a cashback of ₹4,000 reducing the cost to ₹68,600, while the iPhone 16 Pro is available for ₹1,09,500, with an effective price of ₹1,06,500 after cashback.

Shoppers can find budget-friendly 5G smartphones starting at ₹9,999. Among the standout deals at Vijay Sales, the Vivo Y28E 5G (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) is available for ₹9,999, while the Redmi 13 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) sees a price cut from ₹17,999 to ₹12,999. The Samsung A16 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) has also been discounted to ₹16,499 from its original price of ₹19,999.

Also Read | iPhone 16 Pro price drops on Amazon: Get 256GB model for the price of 128GB

Mid-range and premium models are also included in the sale at Vijay Sales, with significant savings on top devices. The CMF Phone 1 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is now priced at ₹16,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is available at ₹20,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo V40E 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) has seen a notable drop from ₹35,999 to ₹28,999.