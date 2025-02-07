Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Valentine's Day 2025 offers: Big discount on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R and other flagship smartphones

Valentine's Day 2025 offers: Big discount on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R and other flagship smartphones

Livemint

Vijay Sales is offering significant discounts on smartphones ahead of Valentine's Day, with prices on 5G devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus reduced. Notable deals include the iPhone 15 at 59,900 and budget options starting at 9,999.

During the sale, the iPhone 16 is priced at 72,600, with a cashback of 4,000 reducing the cost to 68,600, while the iPhone 16 Pro is available for 1,09,500, with an effective price of 1,06,500 after cashback.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Vijay Sales has announced major discounts on smartphones and other gadgets. Consumers looking to purchase a new device can take advantage of reduced prices on a range of 5G smartphones, including offerings from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo.

Apple enthusiasts can also benefit from notable discounts at Vijay Sales, with the iPhone 15 priced at 62,900, with an additional 3,000 cashback bringing the effective cost down to 59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 16 is priced at 72,600, with a cashback of 4,000 reducing the cost to 68,600, while the iPhone 16 Pro is available for 1,09,500, with an effective price of 1,06,500 after cashback.

Shoppers can find budget-friendly 5G smartphones starting at 9,999. Among the standout deals at Vijay Sales, the Vivo Y28E 5G (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) is available for 9,999, while the Redmi 13 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) sees a price cut from 17,999 to 12,999. The Samsung A16 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) has also been discounted to 16,499 from its original price of 19,999.

Mid-range and premium models are also included in the sale at Vijay Sales, with significant savings on top devices. The CMF Phone 1 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is now priced at 16,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is available at 20,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo V40E 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) has seen a notable drop from 35,999 to 28,999.

Several premium handsets have received price reductions for those eyeing flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 13R 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is now priced at 42,998, while the Google Pixel 8A 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) has dropped from 59,999 to 44,999. Additionally, the Vivo X200 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is available for 65,999, down from 74,999.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.