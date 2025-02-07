Vijay Sales is offering significant discounts on smartphones ahead of Valentine's Day, with prices on 5G devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus reduced. Notable deals include the iPhone 15 at ₹ 59,900 and budget options starting at ₹ 9,999.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Vijay Sales has announced major discounts on smartphones and other gadgets. Consumers looking to purchase a new device can take advantage of reduced prices on a range of 5G smartphones, including offerings from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple enthusiasts can also benefit from notable discounts at Vijay Sales, with the iPhone 15 priced at ₹62,900, with an additional ₹3,000 cashback bringing the effective cost down to ₹59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 16 is priced at ₹72,600, with a cashback of ₹4,000 reducing the cost to ₹68,600, while the iPhone 16 Pro is available for ₹1,09,500, with an effective price of ₹1,06,500 after cashback.

Shoppers can find budget-friendly 5G smartphones starting at ₹9,999. Among the standout deals at Vijay Sales, the Vivo Y28E 5G (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) is available for ₹9,999, while the Redmi 13 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) sees a price cut from ₹17,999 to ₹12,999. The Samsung A16 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) has also been discounted to ₹16,499 from its original price of ₹19,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid-range and premium models are also included in the sale at Vijay Sales, with significant savings on top devices. The CMF Phone 1 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is now priced at ₹16,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is available at ₹20,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo V40E 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) has seen a notable drop from ₹35,999 to ₹28,999.

Several premium handsets have received price reductions for those eyeing flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 13R 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is now priced at ₹42,998, while the Google Pixel 8A 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) has dropped from ₹59,999 to ₹44,999. Additionally, the Vivo X200 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is available for ₹65,999, down from ₹74,999.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}