Ahead of Valentine's Day 2025, Tinder has launched its Dating Safety Guide in four Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Bengali. While the guide was already available in English, Tinder says that translating it into other prominent Indian languages will allow it to reach more young adults across the country and encourage safer dating practices.

According to an internal Tinder survey, 'safety and security' has become the number one priority for Indian singles before going on a first date, with 37% of users even video calling their matches before going on a real-life date. The dating app says it has partnered with the Centre for Social Research (CSR) India and used the NGO's expertise to shape its safety efforts for the guide.

Tinder says that throughout February, its Indian users will see an in-app card highlighting the Dating Safety Guide, which is available for download in the four regional languages. Additionally, the company says these cards will also feature helpful tips from the localised Dating Safety Guides, and clicking on them will take users to the original resource.

Tinder revamps explore page: Meanwhile, Tinder also recently announced that it is revamping its Explore page by adding in new tiles likes “Non-Monogamy”, “Serious Dater”, “Short-Term Fun”, "Long-Term Partner", and “New Friends”. The new tiles joing already existent ones on the Tinder app like: “Binge Watchers”, “Coffee Date” and “Nature Lovers” and “Free Tonight”.

The new tiles are designed to allow singles to match with others based on their dating intentions. For example, Serious Dater is for users who are looking for a long-term relationship, while Non-Monogamy is for users who don't want to be tied down to a single match.