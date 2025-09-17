Valorant finally gets replays, but there’s a catch – Full breakdown of Patch 11.06

After five years of persistent requests from players, Valorant is finally introducing one of its most highly anticipated features — replays. Riot Games confirmed the launch alongside patch 11.06, which rolled out today for PC players. However, while this long-awaited addition marks a significant step forward for the tactical shooter, there’s a major limitation that fans aren’t thrilled about.

When Will Valorant Replays Be Available? PC players can access the replay system immediately with patch 11.06, while console players will need to wait until November. Riot has integrated the new feature directly into the Valorant client, allowing users to download and watch replays via the Match Details or Career pages.

The replay system supports Unrated, Competitive, Swiftplay, and Premier games. Once a replay is downloaded, players will have access to a variety of tools, including:

First-person views for all ten players

Third-person observer camera

Player outlines for tactical review The ability to jump through different moments in the match

Importantly, Riot has assured the community that replays will not affect game performance, making the feature seamless for players with varying hardware capabilities.

What’s the Catch With Valorant Replays? While this update has been met with excitement, there’s a key drawback: you can only watch replays of Valorant matches you personally played in.

This means there’s no way to review VCT pro matches, watch friends’ games for coaching purposes, or share replay files with others. For now, if you want to share gameplay highlights, you’ll still need to rely on external recording software — a restriction that some fans have labelled as outdated.

Many competitive titles, such as Dota 2, allow players to download and study professional matches, which has long been a cornerstone of player improvement and community engagement. Riot’s current approach, while functional, feels like a missed opportunity for deeper learning and coaching in Valorant’s growing esports ecosystem.

What Else Is Included in Valorant Patch 11.06? Patch 11.06 isn’t just about replays. Riot also shared several other updates and fixes, including:

Massive Bot Ban: “Our last banwave hit 40,000 bots over the last 6 months,” Riot revealed, signalling a serious crackdown on unfair play.

Bug Fixes in Valorant: A rare issue with Yoru and Reyna, where they would reappear in their original location after using invisibility, has been fixed.

Console-specific fix for incorrectly highlighted weapons and the Spike, expected to be fully resolved in patch 11.07.

Performance Update: The RawInputBuffer setting is now permanently enabled to boost gameplay performance.

Looking Ahead for Valorant Players While the replay system is a huge step forward for Riot and the Valorant community, its current restrictions leave room for improvement. The inability to share or download other players’ replays limits its potential as a tool for coaching and professional study.