Gemini + Veo 3.1: Google explains how to use Nano Banana to customise AI video characters like never before

Have you ever thought of how you can refine the backgrounds, characters and even minor details in your AI-generated videos? This time Google’s latest Gemini app is about to make that esy for users. On 20 October, the official X account for the Gemini App shared a step-by-step guide for using Veo 3.1 in tandem with the Nano Banana tool. The tool allows users to fine-tune everything from character outfits and hairstyles to scene backdrops before generating full-motion video with Veo 3.1. The update promises to make video creation both faster and more precise, turning rough AI drafts into polished productions.

Step-by-setp guide to elevate Veo 3.1 video creations with Gemini Nano Banana tool Step 1: Set the Scene To begin, select “Create videos with Veo” in the Gemini App or via the web. Start by describing the story you wish to tell—think character traits, scene layout, and the actions you want to capture. A detailed prompt at this stage sets the foundation for your video, ensuring Veo 3.1 generates content that aligns with your creative vision.

Step 2: Capture Your Starting Frame Once your initial Veo video is generated, take a screenshot of the first frame. This becomes your editable base for Nano Banana. By focusing on a single frame, you can make precise adjustments that carry through the rest of your video when you regenerate it.

Step 3: Perfect Your Characters Nano Banana is where the real magic happens. Upload your screenshot and prompt Gemini to refine the character’s look, alter poses, swap outfits, tweak colours, or experiment with hairstyles. This targeted approach ensures that each character reflects exactly what you envisioned, right down to the smallest detail.

Step 4: Experiment with Locations Do not be afraid to move your characters around. Want to see if a café setting works better than a restaurant? Perhaps your western-inspired tale would shine as a space adventure. Nano Banana allows you to quickly try different backdrops on your base frame, helping you finalise the perfect environment before committing to full video generation.

Step 5: Refine the Details Small elements can make or break a scene. Nano Banana makes it simple to remove clutter from backgrounds or add elements that enhance your story. This step ensures your video frames are polished and visually coherent, setting the stage for a professional final result.

Google explained in through a step-by-step guide on how users can refined their AI-video characters using Gemini Nano Banana for Veo 3.1.

