Verizon outage leaves thousands of users without signal: When will network be restored? Check latest update

Verizon is in the midst of another cellular and data outage which has impacted thousands of the company's customers. As per outage tracking website Downdetector, the outage peaked at over 1,75,000 reports, with 60% of users complaining about ‘Mobile Phone’ issues, 35% about ‘No Signal’ and 5% about ‘Mobile Internet’.

The company has acknowledged the outage in a post on X while also apologizing to affected users. It said, “Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry. They expect more from us.”

“We are working non-stop and making progress. Our teams will continue to work through the night until service is restored for all impacted customers.We will make this right - for any customer affected, we will provide account credits and share updates soon.” the company added

“Verizon's team is on the ground actively working to fix today’s service issue that is impacting some customers. We know this is a huge inconvenience, and our top priority is to get you back online and connected as fast as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve this issue.” the company said in another post

How is social media reacting to Verizon outage? "Verizon "outage map" is super useful.....NOT. Idiots.... Almost half the country lost service but the maps shows almost zero issues." wrote one user on Reddit

“I’m so curious what the issue will be revealed at the end of this. We’ve been seeing more of these massive outages. AWS, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Google. The more dependency on a short list of major infrastructure organizations, the more centralized we become, the worse off we are.” added another user

"Verizon had a national outage and confirmed it via their company social media. Their own website and app went down too. Service was down for 30 mins for me, just came back up. Welp, went back down again. Looks like they're having a lot of issues. Bad day to be a Verizon tech." added another user