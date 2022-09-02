Vi Games brings multiplayer games for all telecom users: All details

The Tournament mode allows the gamers to play and compete against other top players from the leaderboard. The Battle mode allows gamers to play the game with any other online player. Whereas, the Friends mode lets the users play with their family and friends.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The telecom giant Vi has partnered with Maxamtech Digital Ventures to offer multiplayer and competitive games to its users via Vi Games services. According to a TelecomTalk report, Vi currently offers regular titles in its gaming app for its users. As a part of the extension the teleco giant will bring multiplayer games in three gaming modes which are Tournament, Battle, and Friends.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The telecom giant Vi has partnered with Maxamtech Digital Ventures to offer multiplayer and competitive games to its users via Vi Games services. According to a TelecomTalk report, Vi currently offers regular titles in its gaming app for its users. As a part of the extension the teleco giant will bring multiplayer games in three gaming modes which are Tournament, Battle, and Friends.
Vi Games' Tournament mode allows the gamers to play and compete against other top players from the leaderboard. The Battle mode allows gamers to play the game with any other online player. Whereas, the Friends mode lets the users play with their family and friends.
Vi Games' Tournament mode allows the gamers to play and compete against other top players from the leaderboard. The Battle mode allows gamers to play the game with any other online player. Whereas, the Friends mode lets the users play with their family and friends.
Moreover, as per the report, users would also receive coins for playing the games on Vi Games. These coins can be further used to play more games and participate in the gaming tournaments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, as per the report, users would also receive coins for playing the games on Vi Games. These coins can be further used to play more games and participate in the gaming tournaments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At the moment, Vi Games is offering around 40 multiplayer games including Ludo, Golden Goal, Quiz Master, and many more.
At the moment, Vi Games is offering around 40 multiplayer games including Ludo, Golden Goal, Quiz Master, and many more.
It is noteworthy that the Vi Games service is not limited to only Vi users. Other telco customers can also download the app and play games which makes the platform available for a larger number of users like any other platform. Vi customers would also have the option to invite all the users including non-Vi users.
It is noteworthy that the Vi Games service is not limited to only Vi users. Other telco customers can also download the app and play games which makes the platform available for a larger number of users like any other platform. Vi customers would also have the option to invite all the users including non-Vi users.
Meanwhile, Vi also offers special plans to offer OTT services with their calling and data plans. It has special plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their customers for free. Here is a list from Vodafone offering OTT services along with their plans:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Vi also offers special plans to offer OTT services with their calling and data plans. It has special plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their customers for free. Here is a list from Vodafone offering OTT services along with their plans:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vi ₹151 prepaid plan: The plan offers three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 30 days. Users will get 8GB mobile data.
Vi ₹151 prepaid plan: The plan offers three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 30 days. Users will get 8GB mobile data.
Vi ₹399 prepaid plan: The plan offers three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 28 days. Users will get 2.5GB mobile data per day.