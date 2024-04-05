Vi, one of India's telecom operators, has joined forces with CareGame, a Paris-based company, to introduce a mobile cloud gaming service known as Cloud Play.

Cloud Play offers a selection of top-tier AAA games across a wide array of genres, including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. The launch catalog features well-known mobile titles like Storm Blades, Riptide, Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, Beach Buggy Racing, along with classic favorites such as Cut The Rope, Subway Surfers, and Jetpack Joyride.

Moreover, users can anticipate a continuous stream of new games being added to the lineup in the upcoming weeks, revealed the company.

Cloud Play operates on a subscription-based model, with a monthly fee of ₹104 for prepaid users. As part of an introductory offer, users can enjoy a free trial of the service before committing to a subscription.

According to Vi, Cloud Play eliminates the need for users to download multiple games separately, providing instant access to a library of titles with high-quality graphics and support for multiplayer gaming, added Vi.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Idea, expressed excitement about the launch of Cloud Play, highlighting Vi's commitment to enhancing customer offerings through collaboration. Khosla emphasized the increasing significance of gaming on smartphones and described Cloud Play as a gateway to a future where gaming becomes more accessible and immersive.

Philippe Wang, Co-founder and CEO of CareGame, underscored the accessibility of Cloud Play, noting that it allows gamers in India to enjoy AAA mobile gaming experiences without requiring additional investments in hardware. Wang encouraged Vi users to explore Cloud Play and experience exclusive features, such as enhanced multiplayer modes in Gameloft’s Asphalt 9: Legends.

Cloud Play is accessible through both the Vi Web and Vi App platforms, providing users with seamless access to a diverse selection of premium mobile games.

