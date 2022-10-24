Vi vs Jio Diwali offers 2022: Details on some best recharge plans

With the ongoing festival of lights, telecom giants Reliance Jio and Vi have introduced special Diwali offers on recharge. Jio and Vi are offering some of the best recharge plans that you can buy during the Diwali 2022. Here are the best deals and offers for Jio and Vi users in India:
Jio Diwali offer details
Reliance Jio has revealed a special Diwali Celebration Offer for all Jio 4G Prepaid users that provides multiple benefits apart from internet data, voice calling and SMS.
The Jio Diwali Celebration offer is priced at ₹2,999 and is valid for 365 days. In this offer, users get 2.5GB of data per day totalling around 912GB (annually), unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, Jio is offering 75GB of extra data with this special Diwali recharge plan. Users also get a subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.
The Diwali Celebration benefits also include magnets from Zoomin, ₹150 off from Ferns & Petals, ₹750 off on flight booking from Ixigo, ₹1000 off on Ajio, ₹1,500 off on Urban Ladder and ₹1,000 off on Reliance Digital.
Vi Diwali offer details
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has released three recharge plans as part of its Diwali offer. If you are a Vi user, you can avail the Vi Diwali Offer until October 31 and get extra data for free.
The ₹1,449 Vi Diwali Offer gives an unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and is valid for 180 days. With the ₹1,449 recharge plan, you get 1.5GB of data per day for 180 days along with an extra 50GB off. Furthermore, this Diwali offer also allows you to use the internet for free between midnight to 6 AM every day and also supports Weekend Data Rollover.
Similarly, the ₹2,899 recharge plan offers everything you get with the ₹1,449 offer but instead of 50GB extra data, this tariff plan gives you 75 GB data. You also get a validity of 365 days with the ₹2,899 recharge plan.