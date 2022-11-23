Videogame companies brace for lackluster holiday season

The videogame industry is coming off one of its hottest streaks ever. Covid-19 had people across the globe stuck in their homes, and many used that time to play more videogames. On top of macroeconomic factors and the tapering of pandemic-related demand, the industry is getting pinched this year by the strong dollar and a dearth of new blockbuster games. Electronic Arts Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA and Microsoft Corp. are among the publishers without big-budget releases this holiday season.

