Videogame companies face slowdown as people spend less on gaming
After a period of pandemic-fueled growth, consumer spending on videogames is returning to normal levels
After a period of pandemic-fueled growth, consumer spending on videogames is returning to normal levels
The videogame industry is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth as people are going out again after a pandemic-fueled spurt of spending on game software, hardware and accessories.
The videogame industry is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth as people are going out again after a pandemic-fueled spurt of spending on game software, hardware and accessories.
Industry executives and analysts say the easing of the health crisis is a leading factor. They also pointed to rising prices for essential goods, the war in Ukraine and a dearth of new blockbusters as other causes for the deceleration.
Industry executives and analysts say the easing of the health crisis is a leading factor. They also pointed to rising prices for essential goods, the war in Ukraine and a dearth of new blockbusters as other causes for the deceleration.
Activision Blizzard Inc.—which is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft Corp. for around $75 billion—said last week that its sales and net income fell in the quarter ended June 30, while Electronic Arts Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. each reported slower revenue growth compared with a year ago.
“The new normal is better than prepandemic, but it’s also softer than we would’ve liked," Take-Two Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said in an interview on Monday. “It’s a slower year."
In addition to economic factors such as inflation, Mr. Zelnick cited his company’s recent retreat from Russia for what he described as “good but not fantastic" June quarter results. “That business is now gone," he said, adding that Take-Two’s newest acquisition, mobile game developer Zynga Inc., had a significant business in Russia.
Console makers Microsoft and Sony Group Corp. said their videogaming revenue declined in the three months through June. Nintendo Co. reported lower net sales and operating profit for the quarter.
Companies that make chips for gaming computers also said business was shrinking. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. said sales of its gaming graphics cards fell during the quarter, while Nvidia Corp. on Monday warned that its second-quarter sales would fall short of its previous forecast amid a drop in gaming revenue in recent weeks.
Roblox Corp. said Tuesday that it also experienced a slowdown last quarter, with revenue growth decelerating to 30%, down from 39% growth in the previous quarter and 80% growth the quarter before that. Its shares fell more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Still, Roblox Chief Executive David Baszucki told The Wall Street Journal he was pleased with the results and optimistic about the future, as the company estimates its July bookings were up 8% to 10% from a year earlier after having been flat to negative every other month this year.
“We’re coming out of Covid comparisons, which we’re excited about," he said.
Game companies are facing a tough comparison with a year ago, now that people are traveling, going to concerts and engaging in other activities they couldn’t do during the pandemic, said KeyBanc analyst Tyler Parker. “There’s been a big shift toward more experiential spending," he said.
Overall, U.S. videogame-industry sales fell 13% in the second quarter to $12.35 billion from a year earlier, after falling 8% in the first quarter, according to NPD Group and Sensor Tower. For the full year, the market-research firms expect sales to decline 8.7% to $55.5 billion, the first annual decline since 2016.
“We’re confident in our core franchises," Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said on a call with analysts last week. “But we are seeing kind of a macro slowdown."
Globally, consumer spending on videogame software is expected to grow 2.1% this year, down from 7.6% in 2021 and 24.6% in 2020, according to estimates from Newzoo BV.
The number of people who play videogames worldwide is expected to grow 4.6% this year to reach 3.2 billion, the game-industry tracker said.
The industry has also been hurt by a recent lull in the number of hit games.
“There are not a lot of big new releases right now to juice numbers," said MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler. “When you’re in a creative business like this, there’s always going to be some ebbs and flows."
The most recent Call of Duty and Battlefield games, launched last holiday season by Activision and Electronic Arts, respectively, didn’t resonate with players as well as past installments, the companies said. Take-Two didn’t put out a major new game in late 2021 as it had in previous years.
Still, Mr. Handler is optimistic now that more people are playing videogames than before the pandemic and a more robust slate of new releases is coming.
“I expect next year we’ll see revenue accelerate," Mr. Handler said.