Vijay Sales Apple Days: Check out top offers on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and more

Vijay Sales has launched its Apple Days sale from April 11 to 16. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on iPhones and other Apple products. 

Aman Gupta
Updated11 Apr 2026, 07:49 AM IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 48MP triple Fusion camera setup.
iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 48MP triple Fusion camera setup.(HT)

Vijay Sales has begun its Apple Days sale from today, bring offers across a wide range of iPhones along with other products by the Cupertino based tech giant. The sale will from 11 April to 16 April and the offers will be available on the Vijay Sales website along with the retail chain's 160+ stores.

The sale comes at a time when the smartphone industry is witnessing rising prices due to the ongoing memory chip shortages. During the ongoing festival, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts on the latest iPhone 17 lineup along with the iPhone Air and older iPhones.

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​If you are looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, here are the top deals available during the Apple Days sale:

iPhone 17 Series deals:

The iPhone 17 is available at a starting price of 78,790. The company is also offering an instant discount of up to 3,000 on Axis, ICICI, and SBI bank cards, which takes the effective price of the phone even lower.
Meanwhile, the recently launched iPhone 17e will be available at a price of 60,490, down from its launch price of 64,900

As for the iPhone 17 Pro, the Apple flagship will begin at a price of 1,24,190 which includes an instant discount of 4,000 on Axis, , ICICI, and SBI bank cards. Its elder sibling the iPhone 17 pro Max will begin at a price of 1,38,390, inclusive of the bank discount.

Apple's thin and light iPhone Air is also getting a big discount during the sale and will be available for 90,990 with bank discount.

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​Previous generation iPhone deals:

On the older iPhones front, last year's iPhone 16 will be available to buy at a starting price of 66,490. The company is also offering an instant discount of 2000, which takes the effective price of the phone down to 64,990.

Meanwhile, its elder sibling the iPhone 16 Plus will be available at a price of 73,490, and can be bought at an effective price of 71,490 after the bank discount

As for the iPhone 16e, the phone will be listed at a starting price of 55,690 and can be bought at an effective price of 53,690 inclusive of the bank offers.

To make the deals sweeter, Vijay Sales is offering exchange bonuses of up to INR 10,000 on select Apple products. The company is also offering up to 20% off on the purchase of Apple Care+ or Protect+ plans

​Another advantage of shopping with the retail chain is the MyVS loyalty program, which rewards buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on their shopping. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.

Vijay Sales Apple Days 2026 Deals at a Glance

iPhone Deals

  • iPhone 17 (256 GB): MRP 82,900 | Effective Price 75,790 (Includes up to 3,000 bank discount at stores only)
  • iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB): MRP 1,34,900 | Effective Price 1,24,190 (Includes up to 4,000 bank discount)
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB): MRP 1,49,900 | Effective Price 1,38,390 (Includes up to 4,000 bank discount)
  • iPhone 17 E (256 GB): MRP 64,900 | Effective Price 57,490 (Includes up to 3,000 bank discount at stores only)
  • iPhone Air (256 GB): MRP 1,19,900 | Effective Price 90,990 (Includes up to 4,000 bank discount)
  • iPhone 16 (128 GB): MRP 69,900 | Effective Price 64,490 (Includes up to 2,000 bank discount at stores only)
  • iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB): MRP 79,900 | Effective Price 71,490 (Includes up to 2,000 bank discount at stores only)
  • iPhone 16 E (128 GB): MRP 59,900 | Effective Price 53,690 (Includes up to 2,000 bank discount)
  • iPhone 15 (128 GB): MRP 59,900 | Effective Price 54,900 (Includes up to 2,000 bank discount at stores only)

iPad Deals

  • iPad 11th Gen (A16): MRP 34,900 | Effective Price 30,490 (Includes 2,000 bank discount)

iPad Air 11 inch (M4): MRP 64,900 | Effective Price 58,590 (Includes 3,000 bank discount)

iPad Air 13 Inch (M4): MRP 94,900 | Effective Price 77,590 (Includes 3,000 bank discount)

iPad Pro 11 inch (M5): MRP 99,900 | Effective Price 91,890 (Includes 3,000 bank discount)

iPad Pro 13 inch (M5): MRP 1,29,900 | Effective Price 1,20,390 (Includes 3,000 bank discount)

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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