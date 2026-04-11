Vijay Sales Apple Days: Check out top offers on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and more

Vijay Sales has begun its Apple Days sale from today, bring offers across a wide range of iPhones along with other products by the Cupertino based tech giant. The sale will from 11 April to 16 April and the offers will be available on the Vijay Sales website along with the retail chain's 160+ stores.

The sale comes at a time when the smartphone industry is witnessing rising prices due to the ongoing memory chip shortages. During the ongoing festival, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts on the latest iPhone 17 lineup along with the iPhone Air and older iPhones.

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​If you are looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, here are the top deals available during the Apple Days sale:

iPhone 17 Series deals: The iPhone 17 is available at a starting price of ₹78,790. The company is also offering an instant discount of up to ₹3,000 on Axis, ICICI, and SBI bank cards, which takes the effective price of the phone even lower.

Meanwhile, the recently launched iPhone 17e will be available at a price of ₹60,490, down from its launch price of 64,900

As for the iPhone 17 Pro, the Apple flagship will begin at a price of ₹1,24,190 which includes an instant discount of ₹4,000 on Axis, , ICICI, and SBI bank cards. Its elder sibling the iPhone 17 pro Max will begin at a price of ₹1,38,390, inclusive of the bank discount.

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Apple's thin and light iPhone Air is also getting a big discount during the sale and will be available for ₹90,990 with bank discount.

​Previous generation iPhone deals: On the older iPhones front, last year's iPhone 16 will be available to buy at a starting price of ₹66,490. The company is also offering an instant discount of ₹2000, which takes the effective price of the phone down to ₹64,990.

Meanwhile, its elder sibling the iPhone 16 Plus will be available at a price of ₹73,490, and can be bought at an effective price of ₹71,490 after the bank discount

As for the iPhone 16e, the phone will be listed at a starting price of ₹55,690 and can be bought at an effective price of ₹53,690 inclusive of the bank offers.

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To make the deals sweeter, Vijay Sales is offering exchange bonuses of up to INR 10,000 on select Apple products. The company is also offering up to 20% off on the purchase of Apple Care+ or Protect+ plans

​Another advantage of shopping with the retail chain is the MyVS loyalty program, which rewards buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on their shopping. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.

Vijay Sales Apple Days 2026 Deals at a Glance iPhone Deals iPhone 17 (256 GB): MRP ₹ 82,900 | Effective Price ₹ 75,790 (Includes up to ₹ 3,000 bank discount at stores only)

82,900 | Effective Price 75,790 (Includes up to 3,000 bank discount at stores only) iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB): MRP ₹ 1,34,900 | Effective Price ₹ 1,24,190 (Includes up to ₹ 4,000 bank discount)

1,34,900 | Effective Price 1,24,190 (Includes up to 4,000 bank discount) iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB): MRP ₹ 1,49,900 | Effective Price ₹ 1,38,390 (Includes up to ₹ 4,000 bank discount)

1,49,900 | Effective Price 1,38,390 (Includes up to 4,000 bank discount) iPhone 17 E (256 GB): MRP ₹ 64,900 | Effective Price ₹ 57,490 (Includes up to ₹ 3,000 bank discount at stores only)

64,900 | Effective Price 57,490 (Includes up to 3,000 bank discount at stores only) iPhone Air (256 GB): MRP ₹ 1,19,900 | Effective Price ₹ 90,990 (Includes up to ₹ 4,000 bank discount)

1,19,900 | Effective Price 90,990 (Includes up to 4,000 bank discount) iPhone 16 (128 GB): MRP ₹ 69,900 | Effective Price ₹ 64,490 (Includes up to ₹ 2,000 bank discount at stores only)

69,900 | Effective Price 64,490 (Includes up to 2,000 bank discount at stores only) iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB): MRP ₹ 79,900 | Effective Price ₹ 71,490 (Includes up to ₹ 2,000 bank discount at stores only)

79,900 | Effective Price 71,490 (Includes up to 2,000 bank discount at stores only) iPhone 16 E (128 GB): MRP ₹ 59,900 | Effective Price ₹ 53,690 (Includes up to ₹ 2,000 bank discount)

59,900 | Effective Price 53,690 (Includes up to 2,000 bank discount) iPhone 15 (128 GB): MRP ₹ 59,900 | Effective Price ₹ 54,900 (Includes up to ₹ 2,000 bank discount at stores only) iPad Deals iPad 11th Gen (A16): MRP ₹ 34,900 | Effective Price ₹ 30,490 (Includes ₹ 2,000 bank discount) iPad Air 11 inch (M4): MRP ₹64,900 | Effective Price ₹58,590 (Includes ₹3,000 bank discount)

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iPad Air 13 Inch (M4): MRP ₹94,900 | Effective Price ₹77,590 (Includes ₹3,000 bank discount)

iPad Pro 11 inch (M5): MRP ₹99,900 | Effective Price ₹91,890 (Includes ₹3,000 bank discount)

iPad Pro 13 inch (M5): MRP ₹1,29,900 | Effective Price ₹1,20,390 (Includes ₹3,000 bank discount)