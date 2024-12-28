Vijay Sales is hosting an Apple Days Sale from 29 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, offering significant discounts on Apple products like iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads. Customers can also avail bank discounts and loyalty points for future purchases.

The year-end shopping season brings good news for Apple enthusiasts, as Vijay Sales has announced its much-anticipated Apple Days Sale. Running from 29 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, the event promises significant discounts on Apple products, including the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, AirPods, and accessories.

One of the highlights of the sale is the reduced pricing on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro is now priced at ₹106,900, down from its previous price of ₹119,900. Additional bank discounts of ₹3,000 can bring the effective price down to ₹103,900. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant is priced at ₹130,650, with an effective offer price of ₹127,650 after instant bank discounts. Customers can also earn loyalty points for future redemptions on purchases.

Other models, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 series, are available at reduced prices. For instance, the iPhone 15 128GB is priced at ₹60,490, with further discounts bringing it down to ₹57,490. Meanwhile, older models such as the iPhone 13 are priced as low as ₹43,900, or ₹42,900 with applicable discounts.

Discounts extend to Apple's MacBook range, with significant price reductions on models equipped with the latest M3 and M4 chips. The MacBook Air with the M3 chip starts at ₹103,390, which can be reduced further to ₹93,390 with a ₹10,000 bank discount. Similarly, the MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip is available for ₹179,900, with an effective price of ₹174,900 after discounts.

iPads are also part of the sale, with models like the iPad 10th Gen priced at ₹32,499 and further reduced to ₹29,499 with discounts. Accessories, including AirPods and Apple Watch models, are offered at competitive rates. The Apple Watch Series SE (2nd Gen) is available for ₹23,199, or ₹21,199 with bank discounts.

Adding to the sale's appeal, clearance discounts are being offered on open-box units and display models. Prices for these begin at ₹32,900 for the iPhone 13, ₹79,000 for the MacBook Air M3, and ₹19,999 for the Apple Watch Series 8.

The retailer has also announced partnerships with major banks such as ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra to offer instant discounts of up to ₹10,000 on select purchases. Additionally, exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 are available for customers trading in older devices at Vijay Sales outlets.

Shoppers who participate in the MyVS loyalty programme can earn points equivalent to 0.75 per cent of their total purchase value, redeemable for future transactions at Vijay Sales stores or on their website.

