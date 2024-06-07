Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Deals and discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more
This June, Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale offers discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more from June 8th to 17th. ICICI and SBI Bank cardholders get up to ₹10,000 off, and in-store customers can enjoy exchange bonuses up to ₹12,000.
This June, Apple enthusiasts have a prime opportunity to purchase their coveted Apple gadgets at discounted rates, as Vijay Sales, an Indian electronics retail chain, announces its Apple Days Sale. Running from June 8th to June 17th, the sale offers deals on a wide range of Apple devices in-store and on Vijay Sales' e-commerce platform.