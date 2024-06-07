This June, Apple enthusiasts have a prime opportunity to purchase their coveted Apple gadgets at discounted rates, as Vijay Sales, an Indian electronics retail chain, announces its Apple Days Sale. Running from June 8th to June 17th, the sale offers deals on a wide range of Apple devices in-store and on Vijay Sales' e-commerce platform.

Shoppers can find special offers on the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, HomePod Mini, and even Apple Care+. Adding to the excitement, ICICI and SBI Bank cardholders can avail themselves of instant discounts up to ₹10,000 on their purchases. In-store customers can also take advantage of an exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000, courtesy of Cashify.

During this sale, Vijay Sales is offering significant discounts on higher storage variants of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Highlighted Deals on iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max Models:

iPhone 15 Pro 1TB: Regular Price: ₹ 184,900 Apple Days Price: ₹ 163,490 Instant Discount: ₹ 3,000 Final Price with Bank Offer: ₹ 160,490 Loyalty Points: 1226

iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: Regular Price: ₹ 199,900 Apple Days Price: ₹ 177,990 Instant Discount: ₹ 3,000 Final Price with Bank Offer: ₹ 174,990 Loyalty Points: 1335



Base Model Deals:

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Starting Price: ₹ 70,900 Instant Discount: ₹ 6,000 Effective Price: ₹ 64,900 Loyalty Points: 532

iPhone 13 (128 GB): Starting Price: ₹ 51,999 Instant Discount: ₹ 1,000 Effective Price: ₹ 50,999 Loyalty Points: 390



iPads on Offer:

iPad 9th Gen: Regular Price: ₹ 26,990 Instant Discount: ₹ 2,000 Final Price: ₹ 24,990 Loyalty Points: 202

iPad Pro 11 inch: Regular Price: ₹ 95,000 Instant Discount: ₹ 4,000 Final Price: ₹ 91,000 Loyalty Points: 713



MacBooks on Sale:

MacBook Air with M3 Chip: Regular Price: ₹ 106,900 Instant Discount: ₹ 10,000 Final Price: ₹ 96,900 Loyalty Points: 802

MacBook Pro with M3 Max Chip: Regular Price: ₹ 295,890 Instant Discount: ₹ 10,000 Final Price: ₹ 285,890 Loyalty Points: 2219



Apple Watches and Accessories:

Apple Watch Series 9: Regular Price: ₹ 39,100 Instant Discount: ₹ 2,500 Final Price: ₹ 36,600 Loyalty Points: 293

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C: Regular Price: ₹ 23,090 Instant Discount: ₹ 2,000 Final Price: ₹ 21,090 Loyalty Points: 173

HomePod Mini: Regular Price: ₹ 9,390 Instant Discount: ₹ 1,000 Final Price: ₹ 8,390 Loyalty Points: 70



In addition to devices, Apple accessories such as chargers, cables, pencils, and cases are available at competitive prices.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!