This June, Apple enthusiasts have a prime opportunity to purchase their coveted Apple gadgets at discounted rates, as Vijay Sales, an Indian electronics retail chain, announces its Apple Days Sale. Running from June 8th to June 17th, the sale offers deals on a wide range of Apple devices in-store and on Vijay Sales' e-commerce platform.
Shoppers can find special offers on the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, HomePod Mini, and even Apple Care+. Adding to the excitement, ICICI and SBI Bank cardholders can avail themselves of instant discounts up to ₹10,000 on their purchases. In-store customers can also take advantage of an exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000, courtesy of Cashify.
During this sale, Vijay Sales is offering significant discounts on higher storage variants of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.
Highlighted Deals on iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max Models:
- iPhone 15 Pro 1TB:
- Regular Price: ₹184,900
- Apple Days Price: ₹163,490
- Instant Discount: ₹3,000
- Final Price with Bank Offer: ₹160,490
- Loyalty Points: 1226
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB:
- Regular Price: ₹199,900
- Apple Days Price: ₹177,990
- Instant Discount: ₹3,000
- Final Price with Bank Offer: ₹174,990
- Loyalty Points: 1335
Base Model Deals:
- iPhone 15 (128 GB):
- Starting Price: ₹70,900
- Instant Discount: ₹6,000
- Effective Price: ₹64,900
- Loyalty Points: 532
- iPhone 13 (128 GB):
- Starting Price: ₹51,999
- Instant Discount: ₹1,000
- Effective Price: ₹50,999
- Loyalty Points: 390
iPads on Offer:
- iPad 9th Gen:
- Regular Price: ₹26,990
- Instant Discount: ₹2,000
- Final Price: ₹24,990
- Loyalty Points: 202
- iPad Pro 11 inch:
- Regular Price: ₹95,000
- Instant Discount: ₹4,000
- Final Price: ₹91,000
- Loyalty Points: 713
MacBooks on Sale:
- MacBook Air with M3 Chip:
- Regular Price: ₹106,900
- Instant Discount: ₹10,000
- Final Price: ₹96,900
- Loyalty Points: 802
- MacBook Pro with M3 Max Chip:
- Regular Price: ₹295,890
- Instant Discount: ₹10,000
- Final Price: ₹285,890
- Loyalty Points: 2219
Apple Watches and Accessories:
- Apple Watch Series 9:
- Regular Price: ₹39,100
- Instant Discount: ₹2,500
- Final Price: ₹36,600
- Loyalty Points: 293
- AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C:
- Regular Price: ₹23,090
- Instant Discount: ₹2,000
- Final Price: ₹21,090
- Loyalty Points: 173
- HomePod Mini:
- Regular Price: ₹9,390
- Instant Discount: ₹1,000
- Final Price: ₹8,390
- Loyalty Points: 70
In addition to devices, Apple accessories such as chargers, cables, pencils, and cases are available at competitive prices.
