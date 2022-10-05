Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale: Offers on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Vijay Sales has announced Dussehra sale on its website www.vijaysales.com along with its physical stores. The sale offers deals on electronics, gadgets, smartphones and more. If you are looking to buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Vijay Sales has a discount for you. Buyers can get an instant discount on the all-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with HDFC cards. During the sale, Apple iPhone 14 can be purchased at a starting price of ₹74,900 including cashback.

