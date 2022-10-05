Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale: Offers on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

During the sale, Apple iPhone 14 can be purchased at a starting price of ₹74,900 including cashback.
Vijay Sales has announced Dussehra sale on its website www.vijaysales.com along with its physical stores. The sale offers deals on electronics, gadgets, smartphones and more. If you are looking to buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Vijay Sales has a discount for you. Buyers can get an instant discount on the all-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with HDFC cards. During the sale, Apple iPhone 14 can be purchased at a starting price of ₹74,900 including cashback.
Vijay Sales is also giving cashbacks to its customers. HDFC Bank Card holders will get 7.5% instant discount of up to ₹3000 on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions exceeding ₹15,000. There is a 5% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on HDFC Bank credit card non-EMI transactions above ₹15,000.
ICICI Bank credit card holders, on the other hand, will get 7.5% instant discount of up to ₹3,000 on EMI transactions above ₹20,000. Buyers can also avail 5% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on non-EMI transactions above ₹20,000. Vijay Sales has also announced a flat ₹5,000 instant discount for ICICI Credit card holders on transactions exceeding ₹1,00,000. The offer will also be applicable on non-EMI transactions.
For Kotak Mahindra Bank customers, the retailer has announced a 7.5% instant discount of up to ₹2,500 on EMI transactions above ₹15,000. In addition, there is an instant offer of 7.5% up to ₹7,500 on EMI purchases made using HSBC Credit Cards on minimum purchase of ₹20,000 and above.
During the Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale, Yes Bank Credit Card holders will be eligible for an instant discount of 10% up to ₹2,000 on non-EMI transactions. EMI transactions exceeding ₹2,000 will get an instant discount of 5%. Bank of Baroda Credit Card holders can get an instant discount of 5% up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions of ₹4,500 and above. RuPay card holders will also be eligible for instant discount during the sale.
