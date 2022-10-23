Vijay Sales Dhanteras and Diwali Sale: Details on deals, offers and more

Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB)

The Apple iPhone 14 (128 storage variant) is listed at a price of ₹79,900. Customers can avail an instant bank discount up to Rs.5000 on HDFC Credit and Debit Cards. There are also No Cost EMI options available starting from ₹3,836 per month. Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. Its storage capacity goes up to 512GB on the high-end model. It runs on the latest iOS 16 operating system.