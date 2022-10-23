Vijay Sales Dhanteras and Diwali Sale: Details on deals, offers and more

Vijay Sales, a consumer retail store, has announced its Dhanteras and Diwali sale at all its physical stores and website. Interested customers can avail of deals and offers on a wide range of smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smartwatches, sound systems, and other electronics.
Vijay Sales, a consumer retail store, has announced its Dhanteras and Diwali sale at all its physical stores and website. Interested customers can avail of deals and offers on a wide range of smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smartwatches, sound systems, and other electronics.
The sale features a series of offers on electronics including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, water dispensers, washing machines, Bluetooth neckbands, laptops, cooking essentials and men’s grooming gadgets.
The sale features a series of offers on electronics including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, water dispensers, washing machines, Bluetooth neckbands, laptops, cooking essentials and men’s grooming gadgets.
Interestingly, customers can also opt for cashback offers up to ₹22,500 through various paper finance schemes from Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, HDB, ICICI, IDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, available across all stores of Vijay Sales.
Interestingly, customers can also opt for cashback offers up to ₹22,500 through various paper finance schemes from Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, HDB, ICICI, IDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, available across all stores of Vijay Sales.
Here are some of the best deals on Vijay Sales:
Here are some of the best deals on Vijay Sales:
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB)
The Apple iPhone 14 (128 storage variant) is listed at a price of ₹79,900. Customers can avail an instant bank discount up to Rs.5000 on HDFC Credit and Debit Cards. There are also No Cost EMI options available starting from ₹3,836 per month. Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. Its storage capacity goes up to 512GB on the high-end model. It runs on the latest iOS 16 operating system.
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB)
The Apple iPhone 14 (128 storage variant) is listed at a price of ₹79,900. Customers can avail an instant bank discount up to Rs.5000 on HDFC Credit and Debit Cards. There are also No Cost EMI options available starting from ₹3,836 per month. Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. Its storage capacity goes up to 512GB on the high-end model. It runs on the latest iOS 16 operating system.
Oppo Reno8 5G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)
The Oppo Reno8 5G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) variant is listed at ₹29,999. There is an instant 7.5% discount upto Rs.3000 on ICICI and HDFC Credit Card EMI option. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1, Android 12 and features a 90Hz AMOLED display of 6.43-inch. It houses a 4,500mAh battery and houses a triple rear camera setup.
Oppo Reno8 5G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)
The Oppo Reno8 5G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) variant is listed at ₹29,999. There is an instant 7.5% discount upto Rs.3000 on ICICI and HDFC Credit Card EMI option. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1, Android 12 and features a 90Hz AMOLED display of 6.43-inch. It houses a 4,500mAh battery and houses a triple rear camera setup.
Apple MacBook Air M2
The Apple MacBook Air M2 (8GB RAM/256 GB SSD/13.6-inch (34.46 cm) Display/8-core CPU/8-core GPU /macOS/Midnight) is listed at a price of ₹1,16,900. There is a flat Rs.5000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI option.