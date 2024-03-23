As the festival of Holi draws near, Vijay Sales, the renowned electronics retail chain in India, has unveiled its Holi Sale, promising discounts and offers across an array of electronics and appliances. From Bluetooth speakers to cameras, Vijay Sales is offering bank discounts on several products.

The highlight of the sale includes the Portronics Dash 12 60W Boombox Speaker, originally priced at ₹12,999, now available at a steal for just ₹6,999. Similarly, the ever-popular Marshall Emberton II Speaker is up for grabs at a discounted rate of ₹14,999, down from its original price of ₹19,999. Moreover, the- premium Sony Party Speakers are being offered at a price of ₹32,900, a significant markdown from ₹46,990.

As the temperatures rise, the retail chain is offering deals on air conditioners starting from ₹25,190 and refrigerators starting from ₹7,990.

Speaking of kitchen electronics, microwaves start at a price of ₹6,690, whereas the air fryers start at ₹5,944. Interested buyers can also get good deals on cameras. They can choose from Instax cameras starting at ₹5,999. Additionally, action cameras are priced at ₹27,490. And for those who demand professional-grade results, DSLR cameras start at ₹41,990.

To sweeten the deal further, Vijay Sales has introduced "MyVs Rewards," a cardless loyalty program enabling customers to earn 0.75 percent of their purchase value as reward points, redeemable at Re. 1 per point in stores. By simply using their mobile numbers as their member IDs, shoppers can unlock a world of benefits without any membership fees.

Moreover, customers can maximize their savings with bank offers, including instant discounts of up to ₹7500 on purchases made using HSBC Bank, Yes Bank, and OneCard cards.

