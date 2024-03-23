Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Vijay Sales Holi Offers 2024: Deals and discounts on Bluetooth speakers, cameras and more
BackBack

Vijay Sales Holi Offers 2024: Deals and discounts on Bluetooth speakers, cameras and more

Livemint

Vijay Sales unveils Holi Sale with discounts on electronics and appliances. Highlights include Portronics Dash 12 Speaker at ₹6,999, Marshall Emberton II Speaker at ₹14,999 and others. Deals on air conditioners, refrigerators, microwaves, air fryers, and cameras also available.

Vijay Sales introduces Holi offers. (Vijay Sales)Premium
Vijay Sales introduces Holi offers. (Vijay Sales)

As the festival of Holi draws near, Vijay Sales, the renowned electronics retail chain in India, has unveiled its Holi Sale, promising discounts and offers across an array of electronics and appliances. From Bluetooth speakers to cameras, Vijay Sales is offering bank discounts on several products.

The highlight of the sale includes the Portronics Dash 12 60W Boombox Speaker, originally priced at 12,999, now available at a steal for just 6,999. Similarly, the ever-popular Marshall Emberton II Speaker is up for grabs at a discounted rate of 14,999, down from its original price of 19,999. Moreover, the- premium Sony Party Speakers are being offered at a price of 32,900, a significant markdown from 46,990.

As the temperatures rise, the retail chain is offering deals on air conditioners starting from 25,190 and refrigerators starting from 7,990. 

Speaking of kitchen electronics, microwaves start at a price of 6,690, whereas the air fryers start at 5,944. Interested buyers can also get good deals on cameras. They can choose from Instax cameras starting at 5,999. Additionally, action cameras are priced at 27,490.  And for those who demand professional-grade results, DSLR cameras start at 41,990.

To sweeten the deal further, Vijay Sales has introduced "MyVs Rewards," a cardless loyalty program enabling customers to earn 0.75 percent of their purchase value as reward points, redeemable at Re. 1 per point in stores. By simply using their mobile numbers as their member IDs, shoppers can unlock a world of benefits without any membership fees.

Moreover, customers can maximize their savings with bank offers, including instant discounts of up to 7500 on purchases made using HSBC Bank, Yes Bank, and OneCard cards.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 23 Mar 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App