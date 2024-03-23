Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Vijay Sales Holi Offers 2024: Deals and discounts on Bluetooth speakers, cameras and more

Vijay Sales Holi Offers 2024: Deals and discounts on Bluetooth speakers, cameras and more

Livemint

Vijay Sales unveils Holi Sale with discounts on electronics and appliances. Highlights include Portronics Dash 12 Speaker at 6,999, Marshall Emberton II Speaker at 14,999 and others. Deals on air conditioners, refrigerators, microwaves, air fryers, and cameras also available.

Vijay Sales introduces Holi offers.

As the festival of Holi draws near, Vijay Sales, the renowned electronics retail chain in India, has unveiled its Holi Sale, promising discounts and offers across an array of electronics and appliances. From Bluetooth speakers to cameras, Vijay Sales is offering bank discounts on several products.

The highlight of the sale includes the Portronics Dash 12 60W Boombox Speaker, originally priced at 12,999, now available at a steal for just 6,999. Similarly, the ever-popular Marshall Emberton II Speaker is up for grabs at a discounted rate of 14,999, down from its original price of 19,999. Moreover, the- premium Sony Party Speakers are being offered at a price of 32,900, a significant markdown from 46,990.

As the temperatures rise, the retail chain is offering deals on air conditioners starting from 25,190 and refrigerators starting from 7,990.

Speaking of kitchen electronics, microwaves start at a price of 6,690, whereas the air fryers start at 5,944. Interested buyers can also get good deals on cameras. They can choose from Instax cameras starting at 5,999. Additionally, action cameras are priced at 27,490. And for those who demand professional-grade results, DSLR cameras start at 41,990.

To sweeten the deal further, Vijay Sales has introduced "MyVs Rewards," a cardless loyalty program enabling customers to earn 0.75 percent of their purchase value as reward points, redeemable at Re. 1 per point in stores. By simply using their mobile numbers as their member IDs, shoppers can unlock a world of benefits without any membership fees.

Moreover, customers can maximize their savings with bank offers, including instant discounts of up to 7500 on purchases made using HSBC Bank, Yes Bank, and OneCard cards.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.