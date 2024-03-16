Vijay Sales introduces 'Apple Days Sale' offers: Deals on iPhone 15 series, iPads, MacBooks
Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale brings discounts on Apple products until March 24th. HDFC cardholders can save up to ₹5000 and enjoy exchange bonuses. The sale includes offers on iPhone 15 Pro models with prices starting at ₹66,490.
Apple enthusiasts in India have reason to rejoice as Vijay Sales, the electronics retail chain, has announced the return of its highly anticipated Apple Days Sale. Commencing from March 16th, the Vijay Sales Apple Days extravaganza promises enticing offers on a plethora of Apple products both in-store and online. Running until March 24th, customers can seize the opportunity to snag remarkable deals on the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Apple Care+.