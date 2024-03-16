Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale brings discounts on Apple products until March 24th. HDFC cardholders can save up to ₹ 5000 and enjoy exchange bonuses. The sale includes offers on iPhone 15 Pro models with prices starting at ₹ 66,490.

Apple enthusiasts in India have reason to rejoice as Vijay Sales, the electronics retail chain, has announced the return of its highly anticipated Apple Days Sale. Commencing from March 16th, the Vijay Sales Apple Days extravaganza promises enticing offers on a plethora of Apple products both in-store and online. Running until March 24th, customers can seize the opportunity to snag remarkable deals on the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Apple Care+.

For those wielding HDFC bank cards, there is an instant discount bonanza of up to ₹5000 on purchases. Moreover, patrons visiting Vijay Sales outlets stand to benefit from an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000. The sale marks an opportune moment for tech enthusiasts to upgrade to the latest iPhone 15 Pro models.

During the sale, Vijay Sales is offering higher storage variants of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at nearly the same price as the lower storage models. Prices start at ₹66,490 for the iPhone 15 and ₹75,820 for the iPhone 15 Plus, inclusive of a ₹4000 instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders.

The iPhone 15 Pro kicks off at ₹122,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at ₹146,240, inclusive of a ₹3,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders. Other notable deals include the iPhone 14 starting at ₹58,160, the iPhone 14 Plus starting at ₹67,490, and the iPhone 13 starting at ₹50,820. Discounts ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 are applicable for HDFC Bank cardholders.

On the iPad front, prices range from ₹25,900 for the iPad 9th Gen to ₹70,770 for the iPad Pro, with discounts of up to ₹4000 for HDFC Bank cardholders. MacBooks are also on offer, with prices starting from ₹74,900 for the MacBook Air featuring the M1 chip and going up to ₹282,910 for the MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail a flat ₹5000 instant discount.

Accessories such as chargers, cables, pencils, and cases are also up for grabs during the sale period. Additionally, customers can enjoy up to a 20 percent discount on Protect+ with ACS. For loyal patrons, Vijay Sales offers the MyVS loyalty program, rewarding buyers with 0.75 percent loyalty points on purchases, redeemable at stores.

