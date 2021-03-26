Retailer Vijay Sales has introduced new Apple Days sale on its eCommerce and retail stores from 26 March. The sale will go on till 31 March and the offers will be available at all their 107 retail outlets as well as Vijaysales.com.

Under the new sale, the retailer will be offering discounts on products as well as cashback. The Apple Days sale offers will be applicable on iPhones, iPads, Macbooks as well as Apple accessories such as the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Here are a few offers that have been disclosed by the retailer:

iPhone 11 starts at ₹51,999 ; iPhone 12 starts at ₹77,490; iPhone 12 mini starts at ₹65, 499; iPhone SE starts from 37,499; iPhone XR starts from 45,499. Additionally, iPhones have a cashback of up to ₹6,000 on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

iPad 7th Gen starts at ₹24,500; iPad 8th Gen starts at ₹28,990; iPad Air starts at ₹52,490; iPad Pro starts at ₹69,490. Additionally, iPods have a cashback of up to ₹4000 on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

Prices of Macbook Air starts at ₹66,990 and Macbook Pro with the latest M1 chip starts at ₹1,15,900. Additionally, MacBook’s have a cashback of up to ₹7000 on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards. Shoppers also get flat 15% off in stores on the purchase of any Apple Care+ with MacBooks.

The latest series of Apple Watches and gadgets like AirPods and Home Pod Mini are also available at discounted prices. Apple Watches have a cashback of up to ₹3000 on HDFC Debit and credit cards.

In wearables, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available from ₹38,990 with an additional cashback of up to ₹3000 on HDFC Bank Cards; Apple Watch SE starts from ₹28,490 with an additional cashback of up to ₹2000 on HDFC Bank Cards. Shoppers also get flat 10% off in stores on the purchase of any Apple Care+ with watches.

The sale also features AirPods starting at ₹12, 390; and AirPods Pro starts at ₹20, 490; Home Pod Mini Start at ₹9, 490. Buyers can also purchase iPhone covers at a discount of 16%.

Vijay Sales spokesperson said,“Our Holi Special Sale brings back Apple Days which will put a smile on the faces of our customers in the festival of colors We are offering the best ever discounts on all the latest models of iPhones, Apple watches, MacBooks, iPads, Air Pods, HomePod Mini and even Apple Care+. So mark your calendar and get ready to tick your wish list."

