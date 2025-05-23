Vijay Sales launches Apple Days Sale: Big discounts on iPhone 16 series, MacBooks and more

Vijay Sales has announced the return of its Apple Days Sale across India, offering a range of price reductions on Apple devices including the latest iPhone 16 series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. The promotional sale begins on 24 May and will continue until 1 June, both online and offline Vijay Sales outlets nationwide.

iPhone 16 Series Gets Notable Price Drops The iPhone 16 series is receiving notable price reductions as part of the sale. Customers making purchases with ICICI, Axis Bank, or Kotak Mahindra cards can get an instant discount of up to ₹4,000. Following the discount, the iPhone 16 with 128GB storage will be available for ₹66,990, compared to its original price of ₹79,900. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 Plus will be offered at ₹74,990, down from ₹89,900. Meanwhile, the newly launched iPhone 16e will be priced at ₹47,990, a drop from its initial cost of ₹59,900.

For those eyeing the higher-end models, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) will be offered at ₹1,03,990 instead of ₹1,19,900. The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) sees a drop to ₹1,27,650 from ₹1,44,900.

Further Reductions Across iPhone 15 and Older Models Discounts of up to ₹3,000 will also be available on earlier iPhone models. As part of the sale, the iPhone 15 (128GB) will be priced at ₹58,490, while the iPhone 15 Plus will be available starting at ₹66,990. The iPhone 13 (128GB) will be offered from ₹42,790.

In addition, customers visiting Vijay Sales retail outlets can get exchange bonuses of up to ₹7,500 when they trade in eligible smartphones.

Deals on iPads and MacBooks Vijay Sales is also providing reduced prices on a range of Apple tablets and laptops. The 11th-generation iPad will be available for ₹30,200, while the iPad Air will have a starting price of ₹52,400. Prices for the iPad Pro will begin at ₹89,400.

MacBook Pro models powered by Apple’s new M4 chip are also part of the sale. The standard MacBook Pro (M4) will start at ₹1,45,900, with the M4 Pro version priced from ₹1,72,400. The top-tier M4 Max model will be offered at ₹2,78,900. Vijay Sales is expected to reveal specific deals on the MacBook Air range featuring M4 and M2 chips on 25 May.

Apple Watches and AirPods Included Apple’s range of wearables and audio devices will also be included in the sale. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from ₹40,600, while the second-generation Apple Watch SE will start at ₹20,900. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will carry a starting price of ₹79,700.