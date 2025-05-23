Subscribe

Vijay Sales launches Apple Days Sale: Big discounts on iPhone 16 series, MacBooks and more

Vijay Sales is launching its Apple Days Sale from May 24 to June 1, featuring discounts on Apple devices like the iPhone 16 series, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Customers can benefit from additional discounts using select bank cards and exchange bonuses on eligible smartphones.

Livemint
Updated23 May 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Vijay Sales has announced the return of its Apple Days Sale across India, offering a range of price reductions on Apple devices including the latest iPhone 16 series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. The promotional sale begins on 24 May and will continue until 1 June, both online and offline Vijay Sales outlets nationwide.

iPhone 16 Series Gets Notable Price Drops

The iPhone 16 series is receiving notable price reductions as part of the sale. Customers making purchases with ICICI, Axis Bank, or Kotak Mahindra cards can get an instant discount of up to 4,000. Following the discount, the iPhone 16 with 128GB storage will be available for 66,990, compared to its original price of 79,900. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 Plus will be offered at 74,990, down from 89,900. Meanwhile, the newly launched iPhone 16e will be priced at 47,990, a drop from its initial cost of 59,900.

For those eyeing the higher-end models, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) will be offered at 1,03,990 instead of 1,19,900. The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) sees a drop to 1,27,650 from 1,44,900.

Also Read | Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more

Further Reductions Across iPhone 15 and Older Models

Discounts of up to 3,000 will also be available on earlier iPhone models. As part of the sale, the iPhone 15 (128GB) will be priced at 58,490, while the iPhone 15 Plus will be available starting at 66,990. The iPhone 13 (128GB) will be offered from 42,790.

In addition, customers visiting Vijay Sales retail outlets can get exchange bonuses of up to 7,500 when they trade in eligible smartphones.

Deals on iPads and MacBooks

Vijay Sales is also providing reduced prices on a range of Apple tablets and laptops. The 11th-generation iPad will be available for 30,200, while the iPad Air will have a starting price of 52,400. Prices for the iPad Pro will begin at 89,400.

MacBook Pro models powered by Apple’s new M4 chip are also part of the sale. The standard MacBook Pro (M4) will start at 1,45,900, with the M4 Pro version priced from 1,72,400. The top-tier M4 Max model will be offered at 2,78,900. Vijay Sales is expected to reveal specific deals on the MacBook Air range featuring M4 and M2 chips on 25 May.

Apple Watches and AirPods Included

Apple’s range of wearables and audio devices will also be included in the sale. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from 40,600, while the second-generation Apple Watch SE will start at 20,900. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will carry a starting price of 79,700.

In the audio segment, the AirPods 4 will be priced at 10,900, and the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will be offered at 20,900. Additionally, Beats wireless audio products will be available starting from 5,500 during the sale.

 
