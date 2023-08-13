Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale: Get Apple iPhone 14 for up to ₹42, 900 and deals on speakers, smartwatches, more2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Here are details on discounts and offers on Vijay Sales furing its Independence Day sale.
Vijay Sales, a retail store, is back with its Independence Day sale 2023. To embrace the spirit of freedom the retail chain is offering discounts on latest gadgets, home appliances, and more. From smartphones to state-of-the-art smartwatches, laptops, and household essentials, the sale is offering something for everyone in this celebration of freedom and technology.