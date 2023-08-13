Vijay Sales, a retail store, is back with its Independence Day sale 2023. To embrace the spirit of freedom the retail chain is offering discounts on latest gadgets, home appliances, and more. From smartphones to state-of-the-art smartwatches, laptops, and household essentials, the sale is offering something for everyone in this celebration of freedom and technology.

During the Mega Freedom Sale, Vijay Sales has launched a campaign powered by Paytm. Interestingly, 30 lucky winners will walk away with Apple Watches, whereas all shoppers will win an assured movie ticket voucher. To participate, customers need to shop electronics on EMI via Paytm at Vijay Sales stores. For more details on these offers customers should visit the nearest Vijay Sales store.

Discount on iPhone 14 and other Apple products

The iPhone 14, 128GB with its regular price tag of ₹79,900, is now available at a starting deal price of ₹69,900, further sweetened with flat cashback of ₹4000 with HDFC Bank cards. If you choose to exchange your existing smart phone at Vijay Sales stores, and if it carries a exchange value of ₹15000 or above, the retail outlet will add another ₹8000 to the pot, resulting in a total discount of up to ₹37,000, making the final price of the iPhone 14, 128GB ₹42, 900.

Customers can get exclusive deals and special prices on a wide range of Apple products, including other iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Protect+, and Apple Accessories.

Nothing Phone (2)

As part of the special offerings in smartphones, Vijay Sales recently announced the arrival of the Nothing Phone (2) across all its physical retail stores across the country.

Deals on home appliances

Starting at ₹8,990, you can avail discounts on a wide range of washing machines. Customers can avail up to 60% off on vacuum cleaners, available from ₹1,899. They can also get up to 60% discount on dishwashers, starting at ₹20,990. Irons and garment steamers are available at a starting price of ₹499 whereas water geysers are available from ₹3,399.

Offers of smartwatches and TWS earbuds

Starting from ₹1,199, you can avail up to 75% discount on smartwatches. Truly Wireless Earbuds are available at a starting price of ₹699 and headphones at a starting price of just R 199.

Deals on smart TVs

Deals on smart TVs begin at Rs. 16,990. Customers can also get soundbars and home theatres, starting from ₹1,699. Moreover, party speakers are available from Rs. 7,399.