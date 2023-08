Discount on iPhone 14 and other Apple products

The iPhone 14 , 128GB with its regular price tag of79,900, is now available at a starting deal price of69,900, further sweetened with flat cashback of4000 with HDFC Bank cards. If you choose to exchange your existing smart phone at Vijay Sales stores, and if it carries a exchange value of15000 or above, the retail outlet will add another8000 to the pot, resulting in a total discount of up to37,000, making the final price of the iPhone 14, 128GB42, 900.