Vijay Sales offers discounts on Apple iPhone 12 series, smartwatches and more

Electronics retail store chain Vijay Sales has unveiled offers on gadgets and other products on all its 103 retail outlets as well as the eCommerce website.

The consumer retail company is offering up to 29% off on mobile brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Apple, Samsung, and so on. Additionally, the Vijay Sales Mega Republic Sale is offering up to 60% off on kitchen appliances.

Vijay Sales is offering a 15% cashback up to ₹3,000 on IDFC First in stores. HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card Buyers can avail discounts on their purchases above ₹15,000 whereas for ICICI users purchases above ₹20,000. 7.5% instant discount on HDFC and ICICI Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions up to ₹3000. 5% instant discount up to ₹1500 on non-EMI HDFC and ICICI credit Card Transactions and flat ₹600 off on HDFC Debit Card transactions.

Apple iPhone buyers can avail the Republic Day offers from both retail stores and on www.vijaysales.com. Customers can get the iPhone 12 Pro max 256GB at ₹1,34,499, iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB at ₹1,53,500, iPhone 12 64GB at ₹76,999 and iPhone 12 Mini 256GB at ₹81,499. Additionally, there is up to Rs. 9000 cashback on HDFC cards and a bonus worth ₹3,000 on usual exchange prices.

Microwaves and washing machines have discounts up to 40%, whereas televisions & soundbars have discounts of up to 50%. Air conditioners are discounted up to 45%.

Customers also get to avail discounts on accessories like smartwatches, headphones, headbands, chargers, cables, keyboards, earbuds, etc. The JBL Everest 310 GGA priced at ₹15,799, is available at ₹4,499. They provide a quick recharge in 2 hours and battery life of up to 20 hours, Google Assistant and Echo Cancelling microphone.

Consumers can purchase the JBL soundbar SB 130 at ₹8,990, the Boat storm smartwatch at ₹2,199, the iBall portable Bluetooth speakers at ₹499 and the Apple Airpods Pro at ₹20,490. The sale also offers up to 46% off on home appliances like refrigerators, ACs, dishwashers, and so on. If the buyer is looking to buy a new laptop or an iPad, there are offers with up to 45% discount.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via