Vijay Sales Republic Day Sale live: iPhone 17 prices slashed. Check complete deal

Vijay Sales Republic Day sale has gone live, bringing in offers on a range of products. However, the showstopper for this sale is most definitely the vanilla iPhone 17 which launched in September last year, but the current offers on the phone have made it more irresistible for Apple fanboys (and girls).

Vijay Sales offer on iPhone 17 iPhone 17 (256GB) is listed at a price of ₹82,900 on Vijay Sales, which is the same price it launched at last year. However, for HDFC Bank cardholders, the company is offering a ₹4,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹78,900.

The company also says that customers can join the MyVS loyalty program to earn 0.75% loyalty points on every purchase. These loyalty points can then be redeemed at Vijay Sales stores or online, where each loyalty point is counted as being worth one rupee.

iPhone 17 specifications: iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2622 x 1206 pixels. This year's iPhone is the first vanilla Apple flagship to come with a 120Hz ProMotion display, meaning the display adapts its refresh rate based on the content playing on the phone. The panel boasts a 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness and is protected by Ceramic Shield 2.

iPhone 17 comes with A19 processor

Under the hood, the device is powered by the A19 chipset, featuring 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. On the real-world application side of things, the powerful processor means that the iPhone 17 is more than capable of handling the Apple Intelligence-related tasks that come along its way with iOS 26 or even later UI updates.

On the optics end, the iPhone 17 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP wide-angle primary shooter with second-generation sensor-shift OIS and support for 2x telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus and macro photography support. On the front, it houses an 18MP Centre Stage camera with autofocus for high-quality selfies.

The device comes with support for MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W. It also supports USB-C fast charging, delivering a 50% charge in 20 minutes with a 40W adapter.

It also features the Action Button and the dedicated Camera Control button. The iPhone comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 6.0 and Wi-Fi 7. It comes with a thickness of 7.95mm and weighs 177 grams.