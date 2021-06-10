Beginning at 11 am on June 11, interested buyers will be able to pre-order the latest OnePlus Nord CE 5G on the Vijay Sales eCommerce website and at the stores of Vijay Sales.

The newest addition to the Nord series, which was introduced in 2020, will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC along with Oxygen OS11 built on Android 11.

The entry-level variant is priced at ₹22,999 which offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, this variant won't be available initially. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will sell at a price of ₹24,999.

The third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ₹27,999. Initially, the company might not sell the 6GB variant priced at ₹24,999.

OnePlus Nord CE will be up for grabs in three colour options: Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray. According to the retailer Vijay Sales, there will be a cashback of ₹2,000 on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

The device will also have a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. To be available in 128GB/256GB internal storage and 4500mAh battery.

The phone gets a triple-lens setup which offers a 64MP primary camera, along with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also brings back the in-demand 3.5mm headphone jack.

Karan Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales said, “For the first time, we are selling a OnePlus smartphone on our eCommerce website and looking at the overwhelming demand for OnePlus Nord CE 5G, it is highly likely to be sold out in minutes after the pre-booking starts."

