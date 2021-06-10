The entry-level variant is priced at ₹22,999 which offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, this variant won't be available initially. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will sell at a price of ₹24,999.
The third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ₹27,999. Initially, the company might not sell the 6GB variant priced at ₹24,999.
OnePlus Nord CE will be up for grabs in three colour options: Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray. According to the retailer Vijay Sales, there will be a cashback of ₹2,000 on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.
The device will also have a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. To be available in 128GB/256GB internal storage and 4500mAh battery.
The phone gets a triple-lens setup which offers a 64MP primary camera, along with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also brings back the in-demand 3.5mm headphone jack.
Karan Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales said, “For the first time, we are selling a OnePlus smartphone on our eCommerce website and looking at the overwhelming demand for OnePlus Nord CE 5G, it is highly likely to be sold out in minutes after the pre-booking starts."