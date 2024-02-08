Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Vijay Sales Valentine's Day deals: MASSIVE discounts on smartphones, laptops and more

Vijay Sales Valentine's Day deals: MASSIVE discounts on smartphones, laptops and more

Livemint

Vijay Sales is back with a Valentine's Day sale offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, audio products, and smartwatches. The sale also includes discounts on gaming smartphones, headphones, beard trimmers, and more.

Representational image

Vijay Sales is back with another sale on the occasion of Valentine’s day, featuring offers on a wide array of products. From smartphones to the latest gadgets, customers can find the perfect gift love for their special someone.

The Redmi 13C 5G smartphone, steals the spotlight at an attractive price of 10,999. Tech buffs can also snag the Apple iPad 9th Generation at a VSP of 27,900 inclusive of HDFC bank instant discount, making it the perfect gift for the season of love. Priced at 3,199, the boAt Enigma R32 Women Smart watch is a delightful gift.

Equally enticing is the Asus Mobile ROG 6 5G, gaming smartphone, available for at 47,999 down from its MRP of 77,999. The boAt Rockerz 551 ANC headphone is another perfect gifting option at 2,799.

There is an offer on Redmi Buds 4 Active, selling at 999, the Philips Oneblade beard trimmer at 1,199 and the Philips 1000 Series body trimmer at a price of 1,129.

The sale is also offering a discount on Vega 3000 All in 1 Hair Styler priced at 1,451 and the Philips 3000 Series Hair Dryer priced at 1,789. Photography lovers can seal the deal with Fujifilm Instax, now priced at 5,499.

Vijay Sales is offering some best-selling mobile phones starting at 6,699, tablets at up to 40% off, audio range starting from 149, and popular smartwatches from 899. The SONY Dual Sense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5 is a gaming delight at 5,790. Laptops including the Apple MacBook Air M1 chip Laptop with 8GB RAM is being offered at 80,990, and the HP 15S Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) is available at a discounted price of 39,990.

The latest additions feature the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro 5G gaming smartphone at 94,999 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series starting from 79,999. Other latest smartphone launches include the RealMe 12 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 13 5G and the OnePlus 12 5G. The Valentine's Day Sale is live now on the online and offline stores, both.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

