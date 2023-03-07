International Women’s Day will be celebrated on March 8. To mark the occasion, consumer retail brand Vijay Sales has announced a Women’s Day sale across retail stores in the country. The sale offers discounts on Apple products including iPhones, Apple Watch, iPads as well as other brand products like tablets, smartphones, personal care, smart TVs, laptops and more.

During the sale, buyers can purchase smartwatches starting from ₹1,399 from brands like Amazfit, Samsung, Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and more. Vijay Sales is offering discounts on personal styling range from brands including Nova, Phillips, Dyson and Vega starting from ₹499.

Users can also get offers on a range of truly wireless earbuds (TWS) starting at just ₹699 from brands like Samsung, Boat, Noise, JBL, Bose, Sony and more. The retailer is giving up to 70% discount on headphones and neck bands across brands like Noise, Ptron, Boat, JBL, Marshall and others. In the portable speakers and audio device category, buyers can avail up to 60% discount.

During the Women’s Day sale, buyers can avail 54% on air fryers, up to 45% on laptops and up to 35% on smart LED televisions.

Offer on Apple devices

For Apple lovers, the sale offers discounts on iPhones starting at ₹52,600, MacBooks starting at ₹72,900, iPad starting at ₹28,500 and Apple Watches starting at ₹26,400. One can also purchase AirPods starting at ₹19,900 and Apple official accessories starting at ₹900.

The sale offers cashbacks for HDFC Bank card holders. HSBC Bank card holders will get 7.5% instant discount of up to ₹7,500 on Credit Card EMI transactions above ₹20,000. Yes Bank Credit Card holders can avail an instant discount of 5% up to ₹2,000 on EMI transactions of ₹15,000 and above.

Bank of Baroda Credit card holders can avail 5% instant discount up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions of ₹3,000 and above. Rupay Credit Card holders can avail 10% instant discount up to ₹1,000 on EMI and non-EMI transactions. Similarly, IndusInd Bank debit card holders are eligible for 5% instant discount up to ₹1,500 non EMI transactions of ₹15,000 and above.

Apart from the special discounts, customers will also earn MyVS Loyalty Reward Points of 0.75% on their purchase value every time they shop. These loyalty points can be redeemed at Re. 1 per point at stores.