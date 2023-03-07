Vijay Sales’ Women’s Day Sale: Discount on iPhones, smartwatches & other gadgets2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- During the Women’s Day sale, buyers can avail 54% on air fryers, up to 45% on laptops and up to 35% on smart LED televisions at Vijay Sales retail stores.
International Women’s Day will be celebrated on March 8. To mark the occasion, consumer retail brand Vijay Sales has announced a Women’s Day sale across retail stores in the country. The sale offers discounts on Apple products including iPhones, Apple Watch, iPads as well as other brand products like tablets, smartphones, personal care, smart TVs, laptops and more.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×