Virat Kohli, musician Shubh and others dominate Instagram top trends 20222 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 06:16 PM IST
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were the top three most mentioned Indian cricketers in Instagram Reels in India.
Meta-owned Instagram has released its ‘Reels in Review’ report for 2022. The report highlights some of the top trends seen on Reels on Instagram and Facebook in India this year. According to the report, 15 of the top 20 most used songs on Reels on Instagram worldwide were from Indian artists. Indians showed interest in multiple topics ranging from sports to music to films.