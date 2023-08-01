Virat Kohli uses ₹20,000 Apple earbuds, but they are not available in India

Virat Kohli, the renowned cricketer, was recently spotted using Apple earbuds. But the earbuds are not Apple AirPods, as one may guess.

While in the Caribbean, Kohli received a warm welcome from numerous fans, including the legendary Garry Sobers. His outstanding performance in his 500th match, where he scored a century, caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. On this occasion, he also met with the mother of West Indies wicket-keeper batsman, Joshua Da Silva. The pictures and videos of their meeting went viral, and the netizens couldn't help but notice the stylish earbuds Kohli was using. Like many celebrities, Virat Kohli's preference for headphones leans towards Apple products. However, his choice is somewhat unique compared to others. His distinct earbuds immediately piqued everyone's interest, leading people to inquire more about the headphones he was using.

While Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods Max are popular among Indian celebrities, Virat Kohli uses the Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS earbuds, which are not officially available in India.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are priced at $249.95 (approximately ₹20,000) on Apple's official US store. The earbuds come with adjustable and secure-fit ear hooks for comfortable and stable wear during various activities. Additionally, these earbuds boast a reinforced design, providing IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, making them ideal for intense workouts.

For those unfamiliar, Apple acquired Beats in a significant $3 billion deal in 2014. Founded by musical legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, Beats quickly rose to become the preferred brand in both the music and sports worlds within just five years of its launch.

Virat Kohli currently holds the title of the most popular cricket star worldwide. Boasting a massive and dedicated fan base, he has garnered a significant following on Instagram and is adored by people of all ages.