Virat Kohli uses 20,000 Apple earbuds, but they are not available in India

While in the Caribbean, Kohli received a warm welcome from numerous fans, including the legendary Garry Sobers. His outstanding performance in his 500th match, where he scored a century, caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. On this occasion, he also met with the mother of West Indies wicket-keeper batsman, Joshua Da Silva. The pictures and videos of their meeting went viral, and the netizens couldn't help but notice the stylish earbuds Kohli was using.