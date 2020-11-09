Virgin Hyperloop conducts first test with humans onboard

Virgin Hyperloop owned by Richard Branson has become the levitating pod system to carry passengers. The new system works on high-speed levitation that is often touted as the future of transportation.

According to the company, executives Josh Giegel, its Chief Technology Officer, and Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger Experience were part of the test. The train managed to reach speeds of up to 172 km per hour at the company's DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Virgin Hyperloop has previously run over 400 tests without human passengers at the Nevada site. The company aims to provide speeds of up to 966 kilometers per hour in future, with pods loaded with passengers. Environmentally, the impact of transport and its carbon footprint will be dramatically reduced with the help of such technology.

"I had the true pleasure of seeing history made before my very eyes," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and Chief Executive of DP World.

The company claims that once fully functional, the hyperloop train will be able to cross the entire breadth of America from Washington to New York in just 30 minutes. This speed will make it twice as fast as any commercial plane and four times faster than a high-speed train.

The company is working toward safety certification by 2025 and commercial operations by 2030, it has said.

With inputs from Reuters

