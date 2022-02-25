Virtual reality headsets enter computer labs in Indian schools, colleges

“The government is procuring VR sets from us for educational purposes. We are working on a project in the Northeast where we are setting up several AR/VR labs in schools there," he added. He added that the company is working with the central government’s Kendriya Vidyalaya, where it has implemented VR headsets in the school’s Delhi branch. “Thus far, we have successfully deployed learning solutions in a wide range of schools across the land, and received letters of interest from every state in the country," he said.