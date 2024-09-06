Companies finally find a use for virtual reality at work
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Sep 2024, 08:34 PM IST
SummaryCompanies like UPS, Volvo and Walmart are tapping the immersive technology for employee training.
More employees are strapping on virtual reality headsets as the immersive technology becomes an increasingly common method for workforce training on a range of topics, from hardware maintenance to leadership and empathy.
