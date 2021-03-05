Virus tech draws scrutiny from European privacy advocates
European regulators and courts review complaints about Covid-19 platforms while US officials exempt businesses from health privacy rules during pandemic
Coronavirus technology and Covid-19 test- and vaccine-scheduling websites are attracting lawsuits and complaints in Europe over how they protect citizens’ data.
Some complaints focus on large technology providers that have contracted with health authorities. In France, members of a nonprofit association plan to meet next Monday with officials at an administrative court after petitioning the court to weigh in on a vaccine-scheduling website run by the French company Doctolib SAS. Medical unions, open-source software organizations and human rights groups support the petition.
