visionOS 26 launches at WWDC 2025: Apple Vision Pro gets 360° content, gaming features and more

Apple has revealed visionOS 26, a major update for its Vision Pro headset at its WWDC conference on Tuesday. The new version brings a range of features that offer smarter widgets and shared activities to support 360-degree videos and popular VR game controllers.

Advertisement

Spatial widgets One of the biggest changes is the introduction of spatial widgets. These widgets now appear directly in your space and stay in place every time you wear the headset. You can personalise how they look — changing their size, colour, and depth — and choose from built-in widgets like Weather, Music, Photos, and Clock. Users can also add widgets from apps on their iPhone or iPad.

visionOS 26 also introduces shared spatial experiences, allowing people wearing Vision Pro headsets in the same room to interact together, whether it is watching a movie in 3D, playing a game, or working on a project. Remote users can still join through FaceTime, making it easy to connect with people both nearby and far away.

Advertisement

Apple has also updated Personas, the digital version of a user’s face used in virtual meetings. These now look more realistic, with better detail for hair, skin, and facial features. You can preview and adjust how your Persona looks and even choose from over 1,000 styles of virtual glasses.

The update adds a new feature called spatial scenes, which uses AI to turn regular photos into 3D-like environments. This lets users view pictures with depth and different angles, as if they were inside the scene. Apps like Zillow will use this feature to give home tours a more lifelike feel.

visionOS now supports footage from Insta360, GoPro and Canon For watching videos, visionOS 26 now supports 180-degree, 360-degree, and wide-angle footage from Insta360, GoPro, and Canon. Users can experience their action videos in full immersive view. On Safari, websites can now include 3D models that users can view and interact with, bringing shopping and browsing to life.

Advertisement

The update also adds support for PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, allowing Vision Pro users to play a wider variety of games. A new accessory, the Logitech Muse, gives users another way to interact with apps, especially useful for businesses and remote teams.

In the workplace, companies can now share Vision Pro headsets more easily with a new team device sharing feature. Employees can save their settings, like hand tracking, vision prescription, and accessibility preferences on their iPhone, and apply them to any shared Vision Pro headset.

Availability visionOS 26 is available now for developers to test through Apple’s Developer Program. Some features require the latest hardware and may not be available in all countries. To use Apple Intelligence on the Apple Vision Pro, the device must be running visionOS 26 with Apple Intelligence turned on. Additionally, both Siri and the device language need to be set to the same supported language. Supported languages include: English (Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, and US), French (France and Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish (Spain and Mexico).