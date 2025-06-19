Visual effects veteran Ed Ulbrich joins AI company Moonvalley

US-TECH-AI-HOLLYWOOD:Visual effects veteran Ed Ulbrich

Reuters
Published19 Jun 2025, 03:53 AM IST
Visual effects veteran Ed Ulbrich joins AI company Moonvalley
Visual effects veteran Ed Ulbrich joins AI company Moonvalley

By Dawn Chmielewski

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Visual effects veteran Ed Ulbrich, who worked on such films as "Titanic" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and "Top Gun: Maverick," has joined artificial intelligence research company Moonvalley as head of strategic growth and partnerships. 

You may be interested in

Discount

40% OFF

Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with PM2.5 Air Purification (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, Fast Cooling & Energy Saving, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Tech, 2025 Model, CWCVBK-VQ3D185, White)

Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with PM2.5 Air Purification (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, Fast Cooling & Energy Saving, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Tech, 2025 Model, CWCVBK-VQ3D185, White)

    Amazon

    ₹33990

    ₹56900

    Get This

    Discount

    64% OFF

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

      Amazon

      ₹2499

      ₹6999

      Get This

      Discount

      41% OFF

      GM Flame Retardant Wire - 6 Sq mm (180 m, Black)

      GM Flame Retardant Wire - 6 Sq mm (180 m, Black)

        Amazon

        ₹13816

        ₹23394

        Get This

        Discount

        86% OFF

        mechdel Plastic Clothes Organizer For Wardrobe Cupboard Foldable & Stackable Closet Drawer (Folding Wadrobe -White, 10Pcsclothing)

        mechdel Plastic Clothes Organizer For Wardrobe Cupboard Foldable & Stackable Closet Drawer (Folding Wadrobe -White, 10Pcsclothing)

          Amazon

          ₹2699

          ₹269900

          Get This

          Discount

          78% OFF

          boAt Aavante Bar 5400D with 550W Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel with Wireless subwoofer & Satellites, 3 Dynamic LED Modes, Decor Enhancing Design, LED Display(Premium Black)

          boAt Aavante Bar 5400D with 550W Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel with Wireless subwoofer & Satellites, 3 Dynamic LED Modes, Decor Enhancing Design, LED Display(Premium Black)

            Amazon

            ₹11999

            ₹54990

            Get This

            Discount

            67% OFF

            Bajaj 1603 16 Liters Oven Toast Grill (OTG) | 1200 Watt | Cool Touch Handles | Grill, Bake & Roast | Heat Resistant| Tempered Glass | White

            Bajaj 1603 16 Liters Oven Toast Grill (OTG) | 1200 Watt | Cool Touch Handles | Grill, Bake & Roast | Heat Resistant| Tempered Glass | White

              Amazon

              ₹2499

              ₹7650

              Get This

              Discount

              80% OFF

              ZEBRONICS- GT730 4GD3, Powered by NVIDIA, 4GB GDDR3 Graphics Memory | 64 bit Memory Bus | PCI Express (pci_e 2.0) x 8 | DirectX 12 | OpenGL 4.4 | Maximum Supported Resolution 4096 x 2160 @24Hz

              ZEBRONICS- GT730 4GD3, Powered by NVIDIA, 4GB GDDR3 Graphics Memory | 64 bit Memory Bus | PCI Express (pci_e 2.0) x 8 | DirectX 12 | OpenGL 4.4 | Maximum Supported Resolution 4096 x 2160 @24Hz

                Amazon

                ₹2990

                ₹14990

                Get This

                Discount

                46% OFF

                Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

                Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

                  Amazon

                  ₹37999

                  ₹69999

                  Get This

                  Discount

                  55% OFF

                  LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

                  LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

                    Amazon

                    ₹7499

                    ₹16500

                    Get This

                    Discount

                    43% OFF

                    Panasonic 25 Ltr Duro Smart Wall Geyser, Smart IoT enabled (Geyser) BEE 5 star Rated with Free Pipe and Installation, wifi enabled, Compatible with Alexa and Ok Google with 230V / 50 Hz Voltage White

                    Panasonic 25 Ltr Duro Smart Wall Geyser, Smart IoT enabled (Geyser) BEE 5 star Rated with Free Pipe and Installation, wifi enabled, Compatible with Alexa and Ok Google with 230V / 50 Hz Voltage White

                      Amazon

                      ₹15999

                      ₹27995

                      Get This

                      Ulbrich will work to broaden the company's relationships in Hollywood and collaborate with Moonvalley's studio arm, Asteria Film, to promote adoption of its technology.

                      He said in an interview he sees parallels between the rise of generative AI and the birth of computer-generated imagery, which revolutionized visual effects in film decades earlier. 

                      "A lot of people worried we were going to be getting rid of jobs, so I've seen this before," Ulbrich said. "By the way, history will show hundreds of thousands of jobs were created from that bloom in technology."

                      Moonvalley is one of several artificial intelligence companies looking to establish a foothold in Hollywood.

                      The company has looked to position itself as respectful of copyright, using only licensed works used to train its AI video model, Marey.

                      The unauthorized use of film and television libraries has become a recent flashpoint, leading two major Hollywood studios to file a lawsuit against another AI company, Midjourney.

                      “What drew me to Moonvalley is their respect for the craft, their use of clean, licensed data, and their focus on empowering creators," Ulbrich said.

                      Ulbrich has more than three decades of experience in visual effects, with more than 50 film and television and 500 commercial credits. He also helped pioneer live digital human performances with a holographic projection of the late rapper Tupac Shakur at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2012.

                      Prior to joining Moonvalley, Ulbrich served as chief content officer and production president at Metaphysic, a generative AI company best known for technology used to age and de-age actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the movie "Here." That company was acquired in February by DNEG Group.

                      He also held senior roles at Deluxe and Digital Domain, where he served as CEO.

                      (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsVisual effects veteran Ed Ulbrich joins AI company Moonvalley
                      MoreLess

                      Wait for it…

                      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.