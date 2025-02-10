Smartphone giant Vivo has taken the top spot as India’s leading smartphone brand in 2024, overtaking Samsung, according to the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) report.

The IDC report also highlights that India’s smartphone market grew by four per cent year-on-year, reaching 151 million shipments. The first half of the year was particularly strong, balancing out the slower growth in the latter half. However, in the fourth quarter, the market saw a slight three per cent dip, shipping 36 million units.

Apple had a standout year, becoming the fourth-largest smartphone brand in India, after the US, China, and Japan, said the report. The company shipped a record 12 million iPhones, marking a 35 per cent growth compared to last year. Apple even made it to the top five brands in India for the first time, with a 10 per cent market share in the fourth quarter. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 were the most popular models, together making up six per cent of total shipments.

Smartphones are getting pricier, with the average selling price (ASP) hitting $259 (nearly ₹22,640) in 2024. But the price increase was only two per cent this time, much lower than the double-digit jumps seen in recent years. The mid-range segment ($200-$400) saw the biggest boost, growing by 35.3 per cent and now holding a 28 per cent market share. The premium segment ($600-$800) also grew by nearly 35 per cent, mainly driven by previous-generation Apple and Samsung models.

5G adoption surged, with 120 million 5G smartphones shipped in 2024. More budget-friendly 5G models were in high demand, making up almost 47 per cent of shipments. Popular 5G models included the Xiaomi Redmi 13C, iPhone 15, and vivo Y28.

Both online and offline sales grew at the same four per cent rate, with offline slightly leading at 51 per cent of total sales. Samsung remained dominant online, while Apple moved up to fourth place, thanks to the iPhone 15’s success. In offline sales, Vivo held its lead, followed by OPPO and Xiaomi.